Packers' Blake Martinez: Tallies 12 tackles Week 14
Martinez recorded a team-high 12 tackles (11 solo) in Sunday's win over the Falcons.
Martinez is second in the NFL with 118 tackles through 13 games this season. His 12 tackles Sunday ties his season high. Martinez is right on pace to equal the 144 tackles he recorded a year ago. He'll look to continue his consistently strong play in Week 15, when the Packers face off against the Bears.
