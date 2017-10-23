Martinez totaled a career-high 16 tackles (13 solo) in Sunday's loss to the Saints.

Martinez is now up to 64 combined tackles on the season, which is tied for the most among all NFL players. He will not help fantasy owners in Week 8 with the Packers on bye, but he reached double digits in tackles four of the last five weeks, so there is plenty of reason to believe he will continue piling stops moving forward.