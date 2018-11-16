Packers' Blake Martinez: Totals six tackles
Martinez had six tackles (four solo) in Thursday's 27-24 loss to the Seahawks.
Martinez gutted through the ankle injury for the second straight game, once again playing all 70 defensive snaps. Due to the short week of preparation for the Seahawks, the 24-year-old will now have some addition time to rest his ankle ahead of next week's game against the Vikings.
