Packers' Blake Martinez: Two sacks Sunday
Martinez posted five tackles (four solo), including two sacks in Sunday's loss to Detroit.
Martinez's tackle output was his lowest of the season but his two sacks were a career-high. He has three sacks this season after posting just two in his first two seasons combined. He's blitzed more often under new defensive coordinator Mike Pettine and Martinez could continue to see decent sack production from his inside linebacker position going forward.
