Martinez (hand/shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Martinez was limited in Wednesday's walkthrough practice, but he's already managed to resume working without limitations. The 25-year-old played with a club on his fractured right hand Week 8, and he could utilize the same accommodations Sunday against the Chargers.

