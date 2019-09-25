Play

Martinez (shoulder) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Martinez was a limited participant in practice all week, but he appears to have shaken his shoulder injury and gotten healthy. The 25-year-old will suit up Week 4 versus the Eagles and play his usual starting role in Green Bay's linebacker corps.

