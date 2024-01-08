Melton had five receptions for 62 yards and two carries for 14 yards in Sunday's 17-9 victory over the Bears.

Melton did not start Sunday's contest, but he wound up leading Packers wideouts with 45 snaps and tying for the team lead in targets. He made a major mark late in the campaign, tallying 22 targets, 15 receptions, 211 receiving yards, a receiving touchdown, three carries and 21 rushing yards over the final three weeks of the regular season. His prospects continue to hinge on the availability of those above him on the depth chart, but he has proven he can be relied upon when called on.