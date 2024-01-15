Melton was targeted twice and caught one pass for seven yards in Sunday's 48-32 victory over the Cowboys.

Melton was busy late in the regular season, but with the four receivers ahead of him on the depth chart all suiting up Sunday for the first time since Week 13, he was back in a complementary role. He did play 22 of a possible 56 snaps, which was just one fewer than Christian Watson, who finished fourth among Packers wideouts in snaps. Melton could be involved to some degree in Green Bay's divisional-round matchup with the 49ers, but if Watson's snap count picks up it could come at Melton's expense.