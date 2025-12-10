Melton played nine of the Packers' 53 snaps on offense and recorded a 45-yard touchdown reception on two targets in Sunday's 28-21 win over the Bears.

Green Bay converted Melton to defensive back in the offseason, but the 26-year-old has been seeing more usage on offense in recent weeks in addition to serving as a core player on special teams. He made his biggest play of the season in the Week 14 victory over Chicago, hauling in a deep pass from Jordan Love late in the second quarter to give Green Bay a 14-3 lead. The Packers didn't have Savion Williams (foot) available for a second straight game Sunday, and Matthew Golden was also limited to just five snaps against the Bears due to a wrist injury, so despite delivering a splash play in the Week 14 win, Melton could see his snaps on offense take a hit once Green Bay is back to full strength at receiver.