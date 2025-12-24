Melton is dealing with an illness and was estimated as a non-participant in Tuesday's practice walkthrough, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Melton played in Saturday's overtime loss to Chicago and logged one snap on offense along with nine snaps on special teams. There was no word prior to the contest that he was dealing with an illness, so his reduced offensive workload may simply have been a coaching decision in a game with high stakes. Green Bay plays on Saturday again this week (versus Baltimore), and Melton will likely need to practice in some capacity by Thursday to have a chance of avoiding an injury designation for that game.