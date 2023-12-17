The Packers elevated Melton from their practice squad Saturday ahead of their game Sunday versus the Buccaneers.

Melton was signed to the active roster ahead of Green Bay's Week 12 game against Detroit and played two offensive snaps along with six special-teams snaps in that contest without logging any stats. He was subsequently cut and then re-signed to the practice squad. The Packers will likely be without Christian Watson (hamstring) against Tampa Bay on Sunday, and Dontayvion Wicks is questionable with an ankle injury, but even if neither wideout suits up it's unlikely Melton will see a significant role.