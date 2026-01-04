default-cbs-image
Melton (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Melton sustained the injury while making a tackle on punt coverage. Rookie Matthew Golden and practice squad wideout Jakobie Keeney-James are in line for more snaps on offense for as long as Melton is out of the game.

