Packers' Bo Melton: Exits game with knee injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Melton (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Melton sustained the injury while making a tackle on punt coverage. Rookie Matthew Golden and practice squad wideout Jakobie Keeney-James are in line for more snaps on offense for as long as Melton is out of the game.
More News
-
Packers' Bo Melton: Available Saturday•
-
Packers' Bo Melton: Questionable to play Saturday•
-
Packers' Bo Melton: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Bo Melton: Deemed DNP for walkthrough Tuesday•
-
Packers' Bo Melton: No receptions in Week 15•
-
Packers' Bo Melton: Brings in deep target for TD in Week 14•