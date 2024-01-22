Melton was targeted once and caught one pass for 19 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 24-21 loss to the 49ers.

Melton did not get many opportunities in Saturday's contest, but he made a couple big plays early in the third quarter, drawing a 41-yard pass interference penalty on the play right before he found paydirt. Melton was mainly an afterthought until Week 16, but in the five games the Packers played from that point onward he racked up 17 receptions for 237 yards and two scores. It will be tough for Melton to make a major move up the depth chart in 2024 with all four wideouts ahead of him still under contract, but if Green Bay sticks with the same composition in the receiver room, he will head into training camp no worse than the fifth option at his position.