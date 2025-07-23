Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters Wednesday that Melton will mostly play at corner during training camp and the preseason, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Melton received reps at corner during minicamp in June. It appears the 2022 seventh-rounder will officially make the switch to defense, though he'll likely operate as a depth piece in the secondary behind Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine and Nate Hobbs. Melton appeared in all 17 regular-season games for the Packers in 2024 and posted eight catches (on 17 targets) for 91 yards while adding eight carries for 54 yards.