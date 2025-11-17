Melton had one carry for 17 yards in Sunday's 27-20 victory over the Giants. He also returned two kicks for 37 yards in the game.

The wideout-turned-cornerback-turned-wideout got 26 snaps on the offensive side of the ball with the Packers in a pinch in Week 10, and although he had the long run Sunday it was the only snap he got in offense in Week 11. As such, it seems likely he will continue focusing on defense -- and special teams -- moving forward.