Melton (head) was a full participant in Wednesday's jog-through practice.

Melton was removed from this past Sunday's game against the Patriots in order to be evaluated for a possible concussion. His ability to practice in full Wednesday is an encouraging sign for his availability for Week 10 against the Vikings on Nov. 15. Melton has five catches (on 10 targets) for 34 yards and 372 yards on 14 kickoffs through nine regular-season games, although he has not recorded a reception since Week 7 against the Lions.