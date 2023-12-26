Melton had four receptions for 44 yards and one carry for seven yards in Sunday's 33-30 victory over the Panthers.

Melton was elevated to the active roster in Week 16 with both Christian Watson (hamstring) and Jayden Reed (toe/chest) unavailable, and with another receiver -- Dontayvion Wicks -- exiting the game with a chest injury, Melton wound up having his most productive day as a professional. Melton was returned to the practice squad following Sunday's contest, but with now three Packers wideouts working back from injury he could suit up again in Week 17.