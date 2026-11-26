Melton finished Wednesday's Thanksgiving Eve loss to the Rams with one rush for three yards and two catches (on three targets) for 20 yards. He also returned two kickoffs for 31 yards.

Melton's carry was his first of the season, so he hasn't been a weapon in that regard. However, he did step up a bit as a receiver, notching multiple receptions for the first time since he logged a season-high three catches in Week 5. Melton's main role this season has been as a kick returner, so he's well off the fantasy radar.