Melton failed to corral his lone target while playing nine of the Packers' 66 snaps on offense in Sunday's 34-26 loss to the Broncos.

After hauling in a deep ball from Jordan Love for a 45-yard touchdown in the Packers' Week 14 win over the Bears, Melton was held quiet Sunday during his limited time on the field. Green Bay listed fellow wideouts Christian Watson (chest/shoulder) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) as non-participant Tuesday on its first Week 16 practice report, so Melton could be in line for a slight uptick in snaps if either or both players aren't available for Saturday's rematch with the Bears in Chicago.