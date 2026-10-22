Melton (back) was a limited participant in Wednesday's walkthrough practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Melton may have tweaked his back during the Packers' Week 6 win against the Cowboys, when he played 34 snaps (18 on offense, 16 on special teams) and drew a 37-yard pass interference penalty late in the second quarter before adding a tackle on kickoff coverage. He'll have two more practices to increase his participation to avoid an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions.