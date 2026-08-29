Melton did not catch either of his targets in Friday's preseason win over Arizona.

The Packers held most of their key players out of the contest, so Melton's inclusion in the game could indicate that he's not an absolute lock to make the 53-man roster. If that's the case, it may not help that undrafted rookie J. Michael Sturdivant broke out a 6-112-1 receiving line Friday, though it's generally unwise to read too deeply into preseason performances. Still, Melton had a pretty poor exhibition slate, catching just two of seven targets for 14 yards. Melton worked often as a kick returner last season, but free-agent signee Skyy Moore appears set to take over that role in 2026. The odds still seem to be in favor of Melton surviving cutdown day, and if he does, he'll likely work mostly on special teams during the regular season.