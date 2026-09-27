Melton logged 21 of 66 offensive snaps during Thursday's 35-14 loss to the Falcons but did not catch his only target. He also recorded two tackles and turned two kickoff returns into 46 yards.

Melton played a total of 42 snaps Thursday, split evenly between special teams and offense, and his offensive snap count was fourth-most among Packer wide receivers. Despite the spike in playing time, Melton shouldn't factor into the Packers' offensive game plan unless a larger role opens up for the 2022 seventh-rounder due to the absence of one or multiple wide receivers.