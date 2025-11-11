Melton played 26 of the Packers' 68 snaps on offense and recorded two catches for 28 yards on five targets in Monday's 10-7 loss to the Eagles.

After being converted from receiver to cornerback during the offseason, Melton was active for seven of the Packers' first eight games but had been deployed almost exclusively on special teams, logging just seven total snaps as a defender through the first nine weeks. However, perhaps due in part to being without Jayden Reed (collarbone) and Matthew Golden (shoulder) in Week 10 in addition to Romeo Doubs (chest) exiting the contest early, the Packers elected to break Melton in for his first reps on offense of 2025. Melton ended up finishing the night with a 38 percent offensive snap share, placing him behind Christian Watson, Dontayvion Wicks and Doubs but ahead of Malik Heath and Savion Williams in playing time at receiver. Head coach Matt LaFleur could shed more light on his plans for Melton moving forward when he addresses the media later this week, but the 26-year-old's usage on either offense or defense is likely to be highly dependent on the health of the Packers' receiver and cornerback groups.