Melton (ankle) said he is expected to need roughly one month to recover from the injury he suffered Week 18 and may have been a candidate to return to action had Green Bay advanced to Super Bowl LX, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Melton declined to speculate on whether he'll enter the 2026 offseason working primarily at cornerback or wide receiver, but he noted that he expects to have that discussion with the Packers' coaching staff. He was moved to cornerback last offseason but contributed mostly as a backup receiver for Green Bay during the 2025 campaign. Melton will be a restricted free agent this offseason, giving the Packers the right to match any contract offers he receivers from other teams or potentially receive draft pick compensation should he sign elsewhere.