Melton recorded six receptions on nine targets for 105 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 33-10 win over the Vikings.

Melton was promoted from the practice squad for the second consecutive game and had the chance to produce with both Christian Watson (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (chest) sidelined. After missing a chance for a wide-open score on a fourth-down attempt early in the second quarter, Melton got on the same page with Jordan Love as he caught a nine-yard score late in the third quarter and then delivered three catches for 56 yards in the final quarter. As a result, he turned in the first 100-yard performance by a receiver for the Packers this season. With Jayden Reed (chest) also suffering an injury in the middle of Sunday's victory, Melton could have another chance to produce in Week 18 against the Bears.