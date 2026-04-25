The Packers selected Cisse in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 52nd overall.

Cisse (5-foot-11, 189 pounds) is something of a projection at the NFL level, still needing refinement in terms of route coverage and ball skills, but his combination of speed (4.41-second 40-yard dash) and frame promise intriguing upside as an outside corner. Though Cisse isn't necessarily a lock to push starting CBs Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine for more than rotational reps as a rookie, neither incumbent veteran played to a high enough level in 2025 to be considered truly entrenched. In his rookie year, it also wouldn't be surprising to see Cisse's athleticism earn him a role on special teams. Both Nixon and Valentine are entering the final years of their respective deals, so Cisse should have a clear path to a starting opportunity no later than 2027.