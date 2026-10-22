Cisse (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's walkthrough session, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Cisse suffered a stinger during the Packers' Week 6 win over the Cowboys, but he expressed optimism Tuesday that he'll be available for this Sunday's road tilt against the Lions, per Weston Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site. Cisse has now been tagged with a shoulder injury, and he'll have two more chances to increase his practice participation to avoid an injury designation ahead of Week 7.