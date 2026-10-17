Cisse (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Cisse popped up on Friday's injury report as a limited participant due to a hip injury. His status could change over the weekend, but whether he'll play Sunday may not be officially known until the Packers announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. Carrington Valentine would likely start opposite Keisean Nixon at outside cornerback if Cisse is not cleared to play.