Cisse suffered a neck injury and was also evaluated for a concussion in Sunday's 17-14 win over the Buccaneers, Zach Jacobson of the team's official site reports. He finished with six total tackles (five solo).

The Packers defense took a beating Sunday, with Cisse exiting the contest due to multiple injuries. The 2026 No. 52 overall pick could carry an injury designation ahead of the NFC North clash with the Bears in Week 5, assuming he's not ruled out altogether before then. If Cisse can't suit up for that one, Carrington Valentine could continue to see more snaps.