McManus is active for Sunday's contest versus the Vikings, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

McManus completed a full week of practice during Week 12 prep for the first time since before Green Bay's Week 5 bye. A right quadriceps injury sidelined him Weeks 6, 7 and 11, but his ability to handle every rep Wednesday through Friday indicates he likely is good to go moving forward. In seven games this season, McManus has struck true on just 11 of 17 field-goal attempts and 16 of 17 point-after tries.