McManus made three field goals and his lone extra-point attempt in Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Bears.

McManus made field goals of 37 and 30 yards in the first half, and his 55-yard field goal with under a minute to go in the contest would have proved pivotal had the Bears not hit a field goal of their own at the final buzzer. McManus ends the regular season having made all 30 extra-point tries and all but one of his 21 field-goal attempts over his 11 appearances since joining the Packers in mid-October.