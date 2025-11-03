McManus went 2-for-3 on field-goal attempts and made his only PAT in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Panthers.

McManus made field goals from 49 and 27 yards in the second quarter before missing a 43-yard attempt wide left at the conclusion of the team's first possession of the second half. The kicker has now gone 4-for-7 on field-goal tries over two games since returning from a quadriceps injury, and on the year he's gone a disappointing 11-for-16 overall through six games. While McManus was sidelined for Week 6 and 7, Lucas Havrisik went 4-for-4 on field-goal tries, including a franchise-record 61-yard make, while making all six of his PATs. It's unclear if the Packers would swap to Havrisik, who's still on the team's active roster.