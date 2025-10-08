McManus was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a right quadriceps injury.

McManus was one of 14 players listed on the Packers' first injury report following the Week 5 bye. Green Bay has kicker Mark McNamee on the practice squad roster, and he would likely be elevated for Sunday's game against Cincinnati if McManus is unable to play. McManus will have two more days to increase his practice participation and avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's home contest.