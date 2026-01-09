McManus went 24-for-30 on field-goal attempts and 32-for-33 on extra-point tries over 14 regular-season games with the Packers in 2025.

McManus missed at least one kick between Weeks 2 and 4 before missing the Packers' next two games due to a right quadriceps injury. He proceeded to go 4-for-8 on field-goal attempts over his next three outings before sitting out of Week 11 against the Giants after aggravating his quad injury. That extra rest seemed to do the trick as McManus was perfect in his return, making all 13 of his field-goal attempts and each of his 16 point-after tries over the final seven games of the regular season. McManus will be on the books for the Packers for the next two seasons after signing a three-year, $15.3 million contract in March.