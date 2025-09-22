McManus went one of two on field-goal tries and made his only extra-point attempt in Sunday's 13-10 loss to the Browns.

The kicker had a 43-yard attempt blocked late in the fourth that would have given Green Bay a 13-10 lead. McManus is now five of seven on field-goal tries and seven of seven on extra points in 2025. Though he's missed two early kicks, McManus' job should be safe heading into Week 4, as Sunday's block came when a defender flew around the left side and into the backfield.