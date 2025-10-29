McManus (right quadriceps) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday.

McManus was cleared to kick this past Sunday in Pittsburgh for the first time since Week 4, but the results were tepid, as he missed his first two field-goal attempts from 57 and 44 yards. He made amends in the second half by connecting on both point-after tries and then a pair of much shorter FGAs (28 and 25 yards). The Packers continue to keep Lucas Havrisik on the active roster, but it appears McManus will handle placekicking duties on game days as long as the training staff clears him to do so.