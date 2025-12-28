McManus connected on his lone field-goal attempt and all three of his extra-point tries during the Packers' 41-24 loss to the Ravens on Saturday.

McManus' lone field goal Saturday was a 24-yard chip shot early in the third quarter to cut the Packers' deficit to 10 points. He has not missed a kick since Week 10 against the Eagles, having gone 12-for-12 on field-goal attempts (including 3-for-3 on attempts from 40-plus yards) and 16-for-16 point-after tries over his last six games.