Packers' Brandon McManus: Makes four short kicks Week 17
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McManus connected on his lone field-goal attempt and all three of his extra-point tries during the Packers' 41-24 loss to the Ravens on Saturday.
McManus' lone field goal Saturday was a 24-yard chip shot early in the third quarter to cut the Packers' deficit to 10 points. He has not missed a kick since Week 10 against the Eagles, having gone 12-for-12 on field-goal attempts (including 3-for-3 on attempts from 40-plus yards) and 16-for-16 point-after tries over his last six games.
More News
-
Packers' Brandon McManus: Perfect in OT loss•
-
Packers' Brandon McManus: Makes every kick Sunday•
-
Packers' Brandon McManus: Nails four PATs in win•
-
Packers' Brandon McManus: Perfect on Thanksgiving•
-
Packers' Brandon McManus: Perfect in return•
-
Packers' Brandon McManus: Back in action in Week 12•