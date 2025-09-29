McManus went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts and 4-for-5 on extra-point tries in Sunday's 40-40 overtime tie against the Cowboys.

McManus made a game-tying 53-yard field goal as time expired in regulation before connecting on a 34-yard try to even the score at 40-40 at the conclusion of overtime. The kicker's only miss of the day came in the second quarter, when he had an extra-point attempt blocked, which was ultimately returned for two points on the other end for Dallas. McManus has now gone 7-for-9 on field-goal tries, including 2-for-2 on attempts from 50-plus yards, while making 11 of 12 PATs over four games this season.