McManus went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts and made all three of his PATs in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Lions.

McManus made a 36-yard field goal in the first quarter before later adding a 38-yarder in the fourth. The kicker went 20-for-21 on field-goal tries over 11 regular-season games with Green Bay in 2024, and he has now picked up where he left off to open the 2025 campaign.