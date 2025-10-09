The Packers listed McManus (quadriceps) as a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

According to Ryan Wood of USA Today, McManus wasn't in full uniform during the open portion of Thursday's practice, nor was he seen doing any kicking after injuring his right quad during Wednesday's workout. Even so, McManus apparently did enough on-field work to garner a limited listing for the second straight day. Though head coach Matt LaFleur expressed some concern about McManus' availability for Sunday's game against the Bengals when he spoke to the media earlier Thursday, the kicker himself said after the practice session that he expects to be ready to play by the time the weekend arrives, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. McManus' activity -- or lack thereof -- at Friday's practice will likely determine whether he takes a designation into Sunday.