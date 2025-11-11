Packers' Brandon McManus: Misses desperation kick during MNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McManus missed his only field-goal attempt and made his only PAT in Monday night's 10-7 loss to the Eagles.
McManus had to wait until the final seconds of the game to attempt a field goal, shanking a 64-yarder after a poor snap as time expired in regulation. The kicker has now missed at least one field goal in three straight contests, though Monday's miss isn't overly concerning. McManus has now gone 11-for-17 on field-goal tries, including 2-for-4 from 50-plus yards, while making 16 of 17 PATs over seven games this year.
More News
-
Packers' Brandon McManus: Set to kick in Week 10•
-
Packers' Brandon McManus: Logs full practice Thursday•
-
Packers' Brandon McManus: Receives commitment from coach•
-
Packers' Brandon McManus: Costly missed field goal in loss•
-
Packers' Brandon McManus: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Packers' Brandon McManus: Questionable for Week 9•