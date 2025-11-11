McManus missed his only field-goal attempt and made his only PAT in Monday night's 10-7 loss to the Eagles.

McManus had to wait until the final seconds of the game to attempt a field goal, shanking a 64-yarder after a poor snap as time expired in regulation. The kicker has now missed at least one field goal in three straight contests, though Monday's miss isn't overly concerning. McManus has now gone 11-for-17 on field-goal tries, including 2-for-4 from 50-plus yards, while making 16 of 17 PATs over seven games this year.