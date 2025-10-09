McManus (quadriceps) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Before Thursday's session got underway, head coach Matt LaFleur said that McManus was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice after injuring his right quad during the workout, per Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site. LaFleur added that McManus' injury was a "major concern right now," but the Packers aren't yet ruling the 34-year-old out from serving as their kicker Sunday against the Bengals. Though he didn't do any kicking with his injured leg Thursday, McManus was on the field and took part in individual drills, seemingly as a measure to get in some mental reps ahead of the Week 6 contest. He told Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com afterward that he plans to play Sunday, though McManus' activity at Friday's session will likely determine whether or not he heads into the weekend with a designation.