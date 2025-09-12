Packers' Brandon McManus: Mixed bag in Thursday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McManus made two of three field-goal attempts and all three of his PAT tries in Thursday's 27-18 win over the Commanders.
McManus missed a 48-yard attempt off the upright to end the first half but bounced back with a successful 22-yard field goal in the third quarter and an impressive 56-yarder in the fourth, which essentially sealed the win by making it a three-score game. McManus has made 24 of 26 field-goal attempts in 13 regular-season games as a member of the Packers.
More News
-
Packers' Brandon McManus: Makes two FGAs in Week 1•
-
Packers' Brandon McManus: Perfect in preseason opener•
-
Packers' Brandon McManus: Gets three-year extension•
-
Packers' Brandon McManus: Caps off quality campaign•
-
Packers' Brandon McManus: Limited to five points•
-
Packers' Brandon McManus: Another perfect appearance•