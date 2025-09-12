McManus made two of three field-goal attempts and all three of his PAT tries in Thursday's 27-18 win over the Commanders.

McManus missed a 48-yard attempt off the upright to end the first half but bounced back with a successful 22-yard field goal in the third quarter and an impressive 56-yarder in the fourth, which essentially sealed the win by making it a three-score game. McManus has made 24 of 26 field-goal attempts in 13 regular-season games as a member of the Packers.