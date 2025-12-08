Packers' Brandon McManus: Nails four PATs in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McManus did not attempt a field goal and went 4-for-4 on extra-point tries in Sunday's 28-21 win over the Bears.
McManus went without a field-goal try for the first time this season, and he has now made one or zero field goals in three of the last four games. The kicker has had an inconsistent campaign, going 15-for-21 on field-goal attempts, including 2-for-4 from 50-plus yards, over 10 contests. That being said, he's a perfect 4-for-4 on field-goal tries since missing the team's Week 11 win over the Giants with a quadriceps injury.
More News
-
Packers' Brandon McManus: Perfect on Thanksgiving•
-
Packers' Brandon McManus: Perfect in return•
-
Packers' Brandon McManus: Back in action in Week 12•
-
Packers' Brandon McManus: Full practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Brandon McManus: Inactive Sunday, as expected•
-
Packers' Brandon McManus: Now doubtful for Sunday•