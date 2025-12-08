McManus did not attempt a field goal and went 4-for-4 on extra-point tries in Sunday's 28-21 win over the Bears.

McManus went without a field-goal try for the first time this season, and he has now made one or zero field goals in three of the last four games. The kicker has had an inconsistent campaign, going 15-for-21 on field-goal attempts, including 2-for-4 from 50-plus yards, over 10 contests. That being said, he's a perfect 4-for-4 on field-goal tries since missing the team's Week 11 win over the Giants with a quadriceps injury.