The Packers added McManus to their Week 11 injury report Saturday, listing him as doubtful for Sunday's game at the Giants due to a right quadriceps issue.

It's the same injury that sidelined McManus in Weeks 6 and 7 and that he also contended with in advance of Green Bay's previous three contests, when he went a combined 4-for-8 on field-goal attempts and connected on all five point-after tries. He wasn't included on the team's Week 11 practice report until Saturday and now appears unlikely to resume placekicking duties Sunday. McManus' status will be confirmed about 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, with Lucas Havrisik set to step in for him for a third game this season.