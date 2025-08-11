Packers' Brandon McManus: Perfect in preseason opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McMamus made a 46-yard field goal and the lone extra point he attempted in Saturday's 30-10 exhibition loss to the Jets.
The Packers gave McManus only a couple chances to score, but he converted both opportunities. Although fellow kicker Mark McNamee is also on Green Bay's training camp roster, McManus shined last season and signed a three-year extension with the Packers in March, so he is locked in as the team's placekicker.
