McManus made a 51-yard field goal and all five extra points he attempted in Sunday's 38-10 victory over the 49ers.

McManus was perfect for the fourth time in five chances since joining Green Bay in late October, and the eight points he recorded were his second most over that span. He and the Packers will next face the Dolphins, a team that held the Patriots without a field goal in Week 12 out but allowed opponents to average three made field goals per game over its prior five contests.