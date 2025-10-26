default-cbs-image
McManus (right quadriceps) is active for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

McManus thus is putting an end to a two-game absence due to the right quad that he tweaked during Week 6 prep. He's slated to handle his usual placekicking duties Week 8 while his fill-in Lucas Havrisik is a healthy scratch. In four appearances this season, McManus has connected on seven of nine field-goal attempts and 11 of 12 point-after tries.

