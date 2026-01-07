McManus made his only field-goal attempt Sunday in a 16-3 loss to Minnesota.

The Packers rested most of their starters and deployed Clayton Tune as their quarterback, which explains the team's paltry offensive output. McManus did prevent Green Bay from being shut out with his 24-yard FG as time expired in the fourth quarter. The veteran kicker will enter Saturday's wild-card contest against Chicago having made 24 of 30 FG tries (including going 3-for-5 from 50-plus yards) and 32 of 33 PAT attempts across 14 contests.