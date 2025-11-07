Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia announced Friday that McManus (right quadriceps) will serve as the Packers' placekicker Monday against the Eagles, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. "He's getting healthier, and he's had a pretty good week kicking the ball," Bisaccia said.

McManus logged a full practice Thursday for the first time since he tweaked his right quad during Week 6 prep, which initially led to back-to-back absences. He then was able to kick Weeks 8 and 9, but the results (4-for-7 FGAs, 4-for-4 PATs) were mixed during those contests. Even before suffering the injury, McManus was 7-for-9 on field-goal attempts and 11-for-12 on extra points, so his reliability still is in question. Having said that, he'll get the nod over Lucas Havrisik for a third straight game Monday.